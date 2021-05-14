Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez questions Marjorie Taylor Greene’s grip on reality following outburst

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images/Pool

(WASHINGTON) — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said she was concerned about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s, R-Ga., “perceptions of reality” on Friday, following an episode in which Greene aggressively confronted Ocasio-Cortez, prompting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to suggest an Ethics Committee investigation into Greene’s behavior.

The Washington Post first reported that Greene confronted Ocasio-Cortez Wednesday night during a vote, shouting her first name repeatedly and asking her why she supported Black Lives Matter and other “terrorists and antifa.”

“Yeah, no it’s–she does keep discussing this, but it’s not a thing, and so I’m concerned about her perceptions of reality,” Ocasio-Cortez said to reporters Friday.

Greene contends she simply wants to debate Ocasio-Cortez.

“I don’t know why she needs security. She shouldn’t have a problem debating,” Greene said. “I was talking to AOC saying you need to debate me about the Green New Deal. She should be able to defend it to the American people.”

“She doesn’t need to file ethics violations or whatever she’s doing, that’s reacting like a child,” Greene added.

But Pelosi called the outburst “beneath the dignity of a person serving in the Congress of the United States,” saying “it’s causing fear and trauma among members.”

Greene’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about Ocasio-Cortez’s statement.

Shortly after taking office in January, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., said she repeatedly asked Greene to put her mask on, to which Taylor Greene and her staff responded by “berating” her, with one staffer yelling, “Stop inciting violence with Black Lives Matter.”

Greene alleged she was actually the one who was “berated.”

The episode prompted the Missouri Democrat to request her office be moved farther away from Greene’s.

In another incident, Greene was stripped of her committee assignments after social media posts and videos from 2018 and 2019 showed her appearing to support violence against Pelosi in a post that is now deleted and suggesting that Sandy Hook and Parkland school shootings were staged.

Greene has also sparred with Rep. Marie Newman, D-Ill., over rights for transgender Americans.

Newman accused Greene of making transphobic comments during debate on the House floor over the anti-discrimination Equality Act, when Newman referenced her transgender daughter. Newman then started displaying a transgender pride flag outside her office, across the hall from Greene’s, who put up her own sign that read: “There are TWO genders: Male and Female “Trust the Science!””

Ocasio-Cortez has also been the subject of Republican outrage before. She was harassed outside the Capitol last year by former Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., who reportedly called her a “f***ing bitch” as they crossed paths.

