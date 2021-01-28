Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reacts to Ted Cruz’s tweet on GameStop: ‘You almost had me murdered’

Tom Williams/Pool/Getty ImagesBy JULIA JACOBO, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made it clear she has no interest in working with Ted Cruz.

The House representative from New York tweeted Thursday that she disagreed with Robinhood’s decision to abruptly stop transactions of GameStop stock following the company’s Reddit-inspired rise.

Ocasio-Cortez described the decision as “unacceptable” and said she would support a hearing by the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services.

This is unacceptable. We now need to know more about @RobinhoodApp’s decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit. As a member of the Financial Services Cmte, I’d support a hearing if necessary. https://t.co/4Qyrolgzyt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

Cruz then replied to Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet, saying he agreed with her take on the latest development in the GameStop saga.

The Texas senator’s response incited an angrier one from Ocasio-Cortez, who said that while she would be happy to work with Republicans on the issue where there’s “common ground” she would not work with one who “almost” had her “murdered” amid the Capitol riots. A Capitol rioter who allegedly tweeted that he wanted to “assassinate” Ocasio-Cortez is facing five federal charges.

“In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign,” she wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez has criticized Cruz for objecting to the Electoral College certification of President Joe Biden’s victory on Jan. 6 — the pretense for the rally that turned into the siege of the U.S. Capitol — despite no substantiated evidence of voter fraud.

In another tweet, Ocasio-Cortez criticized remarks Cruz has made about “moving on” from the insurrection on Jan. 6, saying that accountability is still needed.

“We need accountability, and that includes a new Senator from Texas,” she wrote.

While you conveniently talk about “moving on,” a second Capitol police officer lost their life yesterday in the still-raging aftermath of the attacks you had a role in. This isn’t a joke. We need accountability, and that includes a new Senator from Texas.https://t.co/IQ69aZIt3v — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

Thursday wasn’t the first time Cruz agreed with a stance Ocasio-Cortez has taken on Twitter.

In May 2019, Cruz agreed with a tweet Ocasio-Cortez wrote about banning former members of Congress becoming lobbyists after leaving office. Days later, he agreed with Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet about making birth control available over-the-counter.

In both instances, Cruz offered to work with Ocasio-Cortez. While she did not publicly respond to Cruz’s offer, she told ABC News’ then-Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl that their teams were “in communication.”

Here’s something I don’t say often: on this point, I AGREE with @AOC Indeed, I have long called for a LIFETIME BAN on former Members of Congress becoming lobbyists. The Swamp would hate it, but perhaps a chance for some bipartisan cooperation? https://t.co/jPW0xkH2Yy — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 30, 2019

I agree. Perhaps, in addition to the legislation we are already working on together to ban Members of Congress from becoming lobbyists, we can team up here as well. A simple, clean bill making birth control available over the counter. Interested? https://t.co/7kh3kqxN1w — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 12, 2019

The two have also sparred on the social media platform previously.

In February 2020, when Ocasio-Cortez criticized former President Donald Trump’s decision to put then-Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the COVID-19 task force, Cruz attempted to mock Ocasio-Cortez’s own scientific knowledge.

As you are speaking as the oracle of science, tell us, what exactly is a Y chromosome? https://t.co/t4XVVzWr3A — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 27, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez then fired back with some insults of her own, stating that she holds awards from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Lincoln Laboratory for accomplishments in microbiology.

Sen. Cruz, while I understand you judge people’s intelligence by the lowest income they’ve had, I hold awards from MIT Lincoln Lab &others for accomplishments in microbiology. Secondly, I’m surprised you’re asking about chromosomes given that you don’t even believe in evolution. https://t.co/vOIwJhpl7q — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2020

The Senate is gearing up to hold an impeachment trial for Trump next month on the charge of “incitement of insurrection.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.