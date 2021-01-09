Alleged lectern thief, horn-helmeted suspect arrested in connection with Capitol riot

Win McNamee/Getty ImagesBY: IVAN PEREIRA, ABC NEWS

(WASHINGTON) — Federal authorities say they’ve arrested two of the alleged Capitol rioters who went viral for their part in the siege of the building.

Adam Johnson, 36, of Parrish, Florida, who was seen in a viral photograph carrying Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern through the halls, is being held in Pinellas County Jail and pending charges after federal marshals picked him up Friday night, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of the District of Columbia.

Johnson is allegedly the man in the photo taken during Wednesday’s raid of the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump‘s supporters where he is waving to the camera while holding the lectern in his right arm, according to investigators. Johnson, who was clean shaven in his mugshot, appeared in the photo with a beard and a wool hat with “Trump” written on the top.

“On or about January 7, 2021, the lectern was found by a member of the Senate staff in the Red corridor of the Senate wing off the Rotunda in the Capitol building,” the arrest warrant said. “According to the House of Representatives’ curator, the Speaker’s lectern has a market value of more than $1,000.”

The warrant cited reporting from the Sarasota Herald-Tribune which found Johnson’s social media posts and reported he was in the Capitol during the siege.

Johnson has been charged with “one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

No attorney information for Johnson was immediately available.

The U.S. Attorney’s office also arrested Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a. “Jake Angeli,” Saturday. Investigators said he was the man seen in viral photos of the siege dressed in horns, a bearskin headdress, red, white and blue face paint, shirtless, and tan pants and carrying a 6-foot spear with an American flag tied below the blade.

Chansley made his way to the dais of the Senate chamber during the siege where he was photographed by other rioters, according to investigators.

On Jan. 7, Chansley, who investigators said has a large following on social media, voluntarily called the FBI, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

“Chansley stated that he came as a part of a group effort, with other ‘patriots’ from Arizona, at the request of the President that all ‘patriots’ come to D.C. on January 6, 2021,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

He was charged with “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds,” according to investigators. No attorney information was immediately available.

The FBI said it is still searching for more suspects in Wednesday’s incident, which left Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick and four others dead. Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

