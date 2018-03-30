Amazon one of many US companies Trump has attacked

ABCNews.com(WASHINGTON) — As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump pledged that he had the business background and acumen to boost the U.S. economy.

His push for economic growth, however, hasn’t stopped him from slamming some of the country’s biggest and best-known companies.

He went on the attack against Amazon, the second-largest private employer in the U.S., earlier this week. But Amazon is not alone.

Here’s a list of other companies Trump has disparaged as president.

Rexnord

The industrial manufacturing company had announced plans to close an Indianapolis plant and move the jobs to Mexico in October 2016, weeks before Trump was elected. The then-president-elect took issue with it last December.

“Rexnord of Indiana is moving to Mexico and rather viciously firing all of its 300 workers. This is happening all over our country. No more!” he wrote in a Dec. 2, 2016, tweet.

The plant’s closure cut 300 jobs, but the company still employed more than 7,000 workers in the U.S.

Trump brought attention to the company again last May with another tweet, this time appearing to suggest that its products and others made outside of the U.S. should be subject to import taxes.

“Rexnord of Indiana made a deal during the Obama Administration to move to Mexico. Fired their employees. Tax product big that’s sold in U.S.” he wrote on May 7, 2017.

Manufacturing meltdown

Trump’s handling of the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, prompted business leaders on the American Manufacturing Council to resign.

These leaders blamed the president’s handling of the Charlottesville violence in public statements.

Trump responded by attacking the business leaders, including the CEOs of 3M, Intel and Under Armour, among others.

“For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Aug. 15, 2017.

The next day, Trump announced that he was ending the council “rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople.”

Merck & Co.

Trump took specific aim at Ken Frazier, the chairman and CEO of pharmaceutical company Merck and the only African-American member on the council.

Frazier announced on Aug. 14, 2017, that he was stepping down “as a matter of personal conscience” and said that “America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry, and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal.”

Trump responded with two accusatory tweets blasting Merck, which has 69,000 employees.

“Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President’s Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The following day, during the same news conference where he said there were “fine people on both sides” of the Charlottesville violence, Trump attacked Merck again.

“If you look at Merck as an example … Take a look at where their product is made. It’s made outside of our country. We want products made in the country,” Trump said when asked about the CEOs who were leaving the council.

“Now I have to tell you, some of the folks that will leave, they’re leaving out of embarrassment because they make their products outside. And I’ve been lecturing them, including the gentleman that you’re referring to, about you have to bring it back to this country,” Trump said.

NFL protests

Trump also attacked football players who decided to kneel during the National Anthem to protest police brutality.

On Sept. 24, 2017, Trump suggested that fans boycott the league, which employs about 2,000 players and many others in support staff.

“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!” he tweeted.

“…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S.” Trump wrote in another tweet.

Given the alleged principle of defending the Anthem and flag that motivated Trump’s blasts, his comments about the NFL differed from other times that he has been publicly critical of large corporate entities.

Trump’s attacks on the kneeling players earned him support from conservative pundits and many people who voted for him in the election, as some interpreted the kneeling as disrespectful to troops who fought on behalf of the country.

The media and “fake news”

Trump’s frequent criticisms of media companies are also examples where his politically-motivated attacks have business implications.

Trump has regularly attacked a range of news outlets, including ABC News, both during the campaign and since taking office.

One of his most regular targets has been CNN.

“Fake News CNN is looking at big management changes now that they got caught falsely pushing their phony Russian stories. Ratings way down!” he wrote on Twitter in June 2017.



AdWeek reported in December that 2017 was the most-watched for the network, which employs around 3,000 people.

