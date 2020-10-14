Amy Coney Barrett Senate confirmation hearings continue

Samuel Corum/Getty ImagesBy LIBBY CATHEY, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — The confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, continue Wednesday with more question and answer rounds.

Senate Republicans continue their push for a final vote before Election Day despite Democratic calls to let voters decide who should pick a new justice.

Trump nominated Barrett to fill the seat left open by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The four days of Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, overseen by Chairman Lindsey Graham, are unprecedented, with some members participating virtually and in-person. Barrett is appearing at the witness table to face questions.

Hearings begin at 9 a.m. each day and will be live streamed on ABC News Live.

The question and answer portion began Tuesday with Democrats arguing protections from landmark cases on health care and same-sex marriage are at risk with Barrett’s nomination, while Republicans afforded her opportunities to defend her impartiality as a judge.

Barrett, 48, was a law clerk to conservative Justice Antonin Scalia and follows his originalist interpretation of the Constitution. She practiced law at a Washington firm for two years before returning to her alma mater, Notre Dame Law School, to teach. She was nominated by Trump in 2017 to the Seventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and confirmed by the Senate in a 55-43 vote.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.