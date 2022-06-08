Armed man arrested near Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh’s home, allegedly made threats against him

(WASHINGTON) — An armed man was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Maryland home after allegedly making threats against Kavanaugh, according to a Supreme Court spokesperson.

The man was arrested at about 1:50 a.m. Wednesday and taken into custody in Montgomery County.

The Department of Homeland Security warned in May that there could be threats against Supreme Court justices over the leaked draft of the Roe v. Wade decision.

A bulletin obtained by ABC News in May said the draft leak “prompted a significant increase in violent threats — many made online via social media and some of which are under investigation — directed toward some U.S. Supreme Court Justices and the Supreme Court building.”

The National Capital Threat Intelligence Consortium identified at least 25 violent threats on social media that were referred to partner agencies for further investigation, the bulletin said.

“Some of these threats discussed burning down or storming the U.S. Supreme Court and murdering Justices and their clerks, members of Congress, and lawful demonstrators,” the bulletin said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.