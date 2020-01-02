Bernie Sanders tops Democratic field with $34.5 million haul in Q4

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a grassroots juggernaut, once again showed his prolific fundraising prowess in the last quarter of 2019 by pulling in a massive $34.5 million haul over three months, which is more than any other Democrat in a single quarter this cycle, his campaign announced Thursday.

Sanders’ sum, from more than 1.8 million donations, puts the senator’s total 2019 fundraising at more than $96 million raised since his campaign launched in February — and positions his campaign for a deep-pocketed, early state push for the weeks leading into the early primaries and caucuses.

“Bernie Sanders is closing the year with the most donations of any candidate in history at this point in a presidential campaign,” Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement.

A statement from the campaign notes that Sanders took in $18 million in the month of December alone, his “best” fundraising month so far this cycle.

On Wednesday, Sanders’ campaign sent an email to supporters announcing that the campaign had met its year-end goal of five million individual contributions with an average donation of $18.53.

Also on Wednesday, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the first Democratic presidential candidate to release fundraising totals for the months of October, November and December, announced that he raised more than $24.7 million.

That brought Buttigieg’s total to more than $76 million since the beginning of the year from more than two million donations and more than 733,000 individuals, according to his campaign. The average donation is roughly $33 for the quarter.

Meanwhile, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s campaign announced she raised $3.4 million in the fourth quarter, outpacing her previous totals from the three earlier quarters of the year.

Last quarter, Gabbard raised $3 million, topping her previous two quarters of $1.9 million in the first quarter and $1.6 million in the second quarter. In the final weeks of the fourth quarter, she brought in $1.2 million to close out the year.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.