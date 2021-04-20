Biden, Harris to speak on the Chauvin verdict

Oleg Albinsky/iStock

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks on the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was found guilty in the death of George Floyd.

The president and the vice president watched the verdict with staff in the private dining room, according to a report by a pool of reporters.

Following the announcement of the verdict, Biden spoke with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Biden, Harris and first lady Jill Biden also spoke with Philonise Floyd from the Oval Office. Attorney Ben Crump tweeted a video of the family during the call.

“I think of Gianna’s comment, ‘my daddy is going to change the world, he’s going to start to change it now,'” the president said on the call.

He also said he was “so relieved” that Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts.

“You’ve been incredible, you’re an incredible family. I wish I were there to put my arms around you,” he continued. “I’m anxious to see you guys. I really am. We’re going to get a lot more done, we’re going to do a lot. We’re going to stay at it ’til we get it done.”

Biden then turned the phone over to the vice president.

“This is a day of justice in America and your family has been real leaders at this moment where we needed you, and in George’s name and memory, we are going to make sure his legacy is in tact and history is going to look back at this moment and know that this inflection moment, you had to sacrifice so much as a family too, but we really do believe with your leadership and the president we have in the White House, we’re going to make something good come out of this tragedy,” Harris said.

Earlier Tuesday, Biden weighed in on his hopes for a verdict, after speaking with Floyd’s family at the start of jury deliberations.

“I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict, which is — I think it’s overwhelming, in my view,” Biden told reporters in the Oval Office. “I wouldn’t say that unless the — the jury was sequestered now and not hearing me say that.”

