Biden lays out proposal on dealing with coronavirus

ABC News(WILMINGTON, Del.) — Former Vice President Joe Biden discussed the need Thursday to combat the growing threat of the Coronavirus, or COVID-19, and excoriated the Trump administration for its “severe shortcomings,” in handling the crisis.

“Unfortunately, this virus laid bare the severe shortcomings of the current administration. Public fears are being compounded by a pervasive lack of trust in this president. Fueled by adversarial relationships with the truth that he continues to have,” Biden said in a speech Thursday in Wilmington, Delaware.

His proposal includes:” the wide availability of free testing, emergency paid leave for all those affected by the outbreak, mounting an effective national emergency response and rallying the world to confront this crisis”

“We will lead by science,” Biden said, adding that “downplaying” the threat of the coronavirus or “being overly dismissive or spreading misinformation is only going to hurt us and further advantage the spread of the disease.”

NEW: “We will lead by science,” Joe Biden says, adding that “downplaying” the threat of the coronavirus or “being overly dismissive or spreading misinformation is only going to hurt us and further advantage the spread of the disease.” https://t.co/5cnCpKqWpH pic.twitter.com/UxPzFrBfh9 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 12, 2020

Amid the ongoing novel coronavirus threat and fears of the virus spreading in the U.S, Biden’s campaign announced Wednesday it will be hosting “virtual events” in place of events on the ground in Illinois and Florida.

“The campaign’s top priority is and will continue to be the health and safety of the public,” the campaign said earlier in a statement. “Members of the committee will provide ongoing counsel to the campaign, which will in turn continue to update the public regarding operational decisions.”



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.