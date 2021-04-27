Biden nominates Texas sheriff to be ICE director

OlegAlbinksy/iStock

(WASHINGTON) — After migration at the southern border skyrocketed and became a major crisis for the Biden administration, the Harris County, Texas, sheriff has been nominated to become director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Ed Gonzalez, a Democrat, was re-elected for a second term as sheriff in 2020 but will now move into the Biden administration to tackle a major challenge.

The White House on Tuesday also announced the nomination of Frank Kendall for Air Force secretary and Gina Ortiz Jones as under secretary.

Kendall is an Obama administration alum and engineering expert. Ortiz Jones ran for Congress in 2018 and 2020 — coming within just 900 votes of winning in 2018.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.