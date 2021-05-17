Biden says US will send 20 million more vaccine doses to other countries

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden announced on Monday that the U.S. will share more doses of vaccines with the rest of the world, starting by sending at least 20 million additional doses to help countries battling the pandemic by the end of June.

“These are vaccinations and vaccines that are authorized to be put in arms of Americans and, by the end of June, when we’ll have taken delivery of enough of such vaccines to protect everyone in the United States, the United States will share at least 20 million of those doses, that extra supply, with other countries,” Biden said. “This means over the next six weeks, the United States of America will send 80 million doses overseas.”

Those doses, expected to be of Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson as they become available, are in addition to the 60 million doses of AztraZeneca that the administration previously announced it would share overseas.

He did not detail which countries would get the vaccines.

Biden touted that the total number of vaccines donated is “more vaccines than any country has actually shared to date, five times more than any other country.”

Biden also emphasized the necessity of international cooperation to defeat the pandemic.

“I want to be clear: Beating this pandemic globally is beyond the capacity of any one nation, even the United States. But we’ll continue to, the United States will continue to donate our excess supply, as that supply is delivered to us, but that won’t be nearly enough,” Biden said. “What we need to do is lead an entirely new effort, an effort that involves working with the pharmaceutical companies and others and partner nations to vastly increase supply…”

