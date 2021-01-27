Biden to sign executive order on climate change

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty ImagesBy STEPHANIE EBBS and SARAH KOLINOVSKY, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — On his one-week anniversary in office, President Joe Biden is scheduled to sign an executive action on tackling the climate crisis.

Biden’s actions Wednesday will follow up on several climate-related executive orders he signed in his first few days in office, including rejoining the Paris Agreement on climate, and revoking the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy are also scheduled to take questions during the White House briefing.

