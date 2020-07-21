Biden touts three million new caregiving, early education jobs in economic plan

Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesBy MOLLY NAGLE and JOHN VERHOVEK, ABC News



(WASHINGTON) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to roll out the third pillar of his “Build Back Better” economic policy in a speech in New Castle, Delaware, Tuesday, that will focus on creating three million new jobs in the areas of caregiving and education.

The plan, which senior Biden officials outlined to reporters on a call Monday night, centers around expanding access to long-term care for elderly and disabled Americans, as well as creating accessible, safe childcare options for working parents. The plan would create 1.5 million new jobs in both fields, and would also focus on increasing pay for caregivers and early childhood educators, say advisers.

The plan, the campaign said, will be combined with Biden’s pledge to provide 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave.

According to a 10-page summary detailing the policy, the plan would first focus on keeping current workers employed by providing “states, tribal and local governments with the fiscal relief they need” to retain their workers, as well as keeping child and long-term care services operating during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is a time of huge anxiety for parents who are watching the impacts of having their kids out of school or out of care for an extended period of time,” a senior Biden official said on the call Monday night.

“It’s an enormous economic weight on the parents who have really an impossible choice to make: Care for their children, or go to work to earn a paycheck. The financial burden and the emotional burden are massive for parents who are just trying to do right by the kids,” the official said.

Throughout the call, Biden’s advisers stressed the former vice president’s personal connection to the issue, pointing to his career as a working — and at some points, single — father, and drawing a sharp contrast with President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump doesn’t get it. And worst of all, he doesn’t even try to understand the challenges that working families are facing in this time of crisis,” an adviser said. “Americans are looking for a president who understands what they’re living through and will work tirelessly to make their life a little easier. They aren’t getting that from Donald Trump, who only ever talks about his own political fortunes and how this crisis impacts him.”

Biden’s plan for long-term care would provide more funding to states to help end the wait list for home and community services under Medicaid, while also putting an emphasis on recruiting and training new health professionals, creating 150,000 new community health positions, and establishing new long term care options, according to advisers.

Also in the new plan is the creation of a Public Health Jobs Corps made up of at least 100,000 Americans from local communities to help identify individuals at risk of contracting and spreading infectious diseases like COVID-19, help provide COVID-19 vaccinations to at-risk populations when they are available, and provide support to low-income communities, minority communities and older adults who are at the highest risk from the virus.

The plan also aims to build up the nation’s childcare infrastructure by delivering on Biden’s long-held promise to provide all 3- and 4-year-olds access to free pre​-kindergarten education, as well as tax credits for low-income and middle-class families to help pay for the care.

“For children under the age of 5, no family earning below 1.5 times the median income in their state will have to pay more than 7% of their income for quality care, which was ​the ​affordable childcare​ benchmark set by the Obama-Biden Administration,” says the the plan summary. “A typical family will pay no more than ​$45 per week​.”

Biden’s plan will also seek to accelerate the construction of newer, safer childcare facilities, increase pay to teachers and education workers, and provide legislation that would expand those workers’ right to collectively bargain.

Unlike the other pillars of his economic plan, Biden’s campaign included how this portion of the plan would be paid for.

According to the summary released by the campaign, the plan will cost $775 billion over 10 years and will be paid for by “rolling back unproductive and unequal tax breaks for real estate investors with incomes over $400,000 and taking steps to increase tax compliance for high-income earners.”

The campaign argues that the policy would create “job-enabling jobs,” allowing an additional two million workers who have had to stay home with a loved one to return to the workforce — creating five million jobs in total.

This plan also builds on Biden’s proposals to support informal caregivers — family members or loved ones who do this work unpaid — by including a ​$5,000 tax credit​ for informal caregivers, ​as well as Social Security credits​ for people who care for their loved ones, and ​professional and peer support​ for caregivers of wounded, injured, or ill active-duty service members and veterans​.

This third pillar of Biden’s Build Back Better economic policy follows the release of the domestic manufacturing and innovation and environmental and green energy infrastructure portions of the plan.

The plan also includes a final, forthcoming pillar focused on “advancing racial equity” and closing the racial wealth gap, according to the campaign.

