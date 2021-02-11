Biden's first 100 days live updates: Biden meets with senators on infrastructure

Official White House Photo by Adam SchultzBy LIBBY CATHEY, EMILY SHAPIRO, TIA HUMPHRIES and LAUREN KING, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — This is Day 23 of the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Here is how events are unfolding. All times Eastern:

Feb 11, 10:24 am

Biden focuses on infrastructure during Day Three of impeachment trial

Before the impeachment trial starts at noon, a bipartisan group of senators is meeting at the White House to discuss infrastructure.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is quarantining due to COVID-19 exposure on his staff, will join virtually.

At 3:45 p.m. the president visits the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health, and at 4:30 p.m. he delivers remarks to NIH staff.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.