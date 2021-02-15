Biden's first 100 days live updates: Biden set to make national push for COVID relief plan

Official White House Photo by Adam SchultzBy MICHELLE STODDART, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — This is Day 27 of the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Here is how events are unfolding Monday. All times Eastern:

Feb 15, 9:57 am

Biden says ‘encouraging’ that Congress moving on COVID relief

President Biden, who largely steered clear of the Trump impeachment trial, will push full-steam ahead this week with a focus on his COVID-19 relief plan now that the trial is no longer capturing the national spotlight.

Today, on the first day of a move previously announced by his administration, Biden has put out a statement urging Americans to take advantage of a special three-month enrollment period to help those who lost their health insurance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden also made a point to reference the $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan in the statement, saying that it is “encouraging” to see Congress moving on the plan that will “also take big steps to lower health costs and expand access to care for all Americans, including those who have lost their jobs.”

“It will increase federal subsidies and decrease premiums in order to ensure that no one pays more than 8.5 percent of their income to purchase meaningful and comprehensive health coverage. And it incentivizes states to expand coverage to an additional four million people with low incomes, and provides states the opportunity to extend coverage for a year to low-income women who have recently given birth,” Biden said.

This week, he’ll make his first two official trips domestically, taking part in a CNN town hall in Wisconsin on Tuesday, and heading to a Michigan Pfizer manufacturing facility on Thursday. Biden will also attend a virtual G-7 meeting on Friday where COVID is expected to be a topic of discussion, and virtually address the Munich Security Conference.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.