Biden's first 100 days live updates: Biden to announce deal to make more J&J vaccine

Official White House Photo by Adam SchultzBy MICHELLE STODDART, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Tuesday is Day 43 of the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Here is how the day is unfolding. All time Eastern:

Mar 02, 8:51 am

Biden to announce Merck will help produce J&J vaccine

President Joe Biden is expected to announce a major partnership Tuesday afternoon between pharmaceutical giants Merck & Co. and Johnson & Johnson to help produce J&J’s single-shot vaccine, a White House official confirms to ABC News. The move, first reported by the Washington Post, will help increase vaccine supply of the single-shot vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration approved an Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine Saturday, which triggered the shipment of nearly 3.9 million doses of the vaccine. Of those, 800,000 are expected to go directly to pharmacies.

Mar 02, 9:04 am

Biden to have call with Democratic senators on COVID-19 relief push

President Biden will have a conference call with Senate Democrats for a second day in a row Tuesday. He will call into their weekly virtual conference lunch. In his final push for his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, the president is upping pressure on lawmakers to get the bill passed. Biden had a meeting with Senate Democrats Monday including moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., who has become a key vote in the 50-50 split Senate. Another key moderate Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., was also invited to attend, but was unable to because she was traveling.

In the afternoon, Biden will deliver remarks at 4:15 p.m. on the pandemic. Harris will also attend that event.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a press briefing at 12:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.