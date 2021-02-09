Biden's first 100 days live updates: Biden to meet with Yellen as impeachment trial begins

Bet_Noire/iStockBy LIBBY CATHEY, EMILY SHAPIRO, TIA HUMPHRIES and LAUREN KING, ABC News



(WASHINGTON) — This is Day 21 of the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Here is how events are unfolding. All times Eastern:

Feb 09, 9:20 am

Biden to meet with Yellen as impeachment trial begins

As former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial gets underway in the Senate, Biden will meet with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and business leaders Tuesday to discuss the need for his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. Biden’s meeting is set for 1:45 p.m.

At noon, Harris will take part in swearing-in ceremony for Denis McDonough, who was confirmed Monday, to head the Veterans Administration.

Meanwhile, Neera Tanden, Biden’s nominee for director of the Office of Management and Budget, faces confirmation hearings Tuesday before the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will hold a briefing at 12:45 p.m.

