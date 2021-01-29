Biden’s first 100 days live updates: Biden to visit wounded service members at Walter Reed

Doug Mills-Pool/Getty ImagesBy LIBBY CATHEY, JACK ARNHOLZ, LAUREN KING and MICHELLE STODDART, ABC News



(WASHINGTON) — This is day 10 of the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Here is how events are unfolding. All times Eastern:

Jan 29, 9:18 am

Biden to visit wounded service members at Walter Reed

President Joe Biden ends a busy week with a visit to wounded service members at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday.

The afternoon visit will also mark the first time the new president will ride Marine One, and it’s unclear whether he will stop to take questions from reporters the way his predecessor did before boarding the chopper on the White House South Lawn.

Earlier Friday, Biden and Kamala Harris will receive the President’s Daily Brief at the Oval Office as well as an economic briefing with the new Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Biden is not expected to sign any new executive orders Friday, though he has been churning them out since he entered office.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a briefing this morning at 10 a.m. ET.

