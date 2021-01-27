Biden’s first 100 days live updates: Biden turns to climate crisis with new executive actions

Doug Mills-Pool/Getty ImagesBy LIBBY CATHEY, JACK ARNHOLZ and LAUREN KING, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — This is the eighth day of the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Here is how events are unfolding. All times Eastern:

Jan 27, 6:51 am

Biden turns to climate crisis with new executive actions

On his one-week anniversary as president, Biden will turn his attention to the climate crisis with a suite of new executive actions Wednesday.

The president, who has already revoked a permit for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline project, will deliver remarks and sign executive actions on tackling climate change, creating jobs and restoring scientific integrity from the White House’s State Dining Room on Tuesday afternoon.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will also hold a press briefing with Biden’s climate envoy, former Secretary of State John Kerry, and Biden’s national climate advisor, Gina McCarthy.

