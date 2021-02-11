Biden's first 100 days live updates: Biden weighs in on impeachment trial

Official White House Photo by Adam SchultzBy LIBBY CATHEY, EMILY SHAPIRO, TIA HUMPHRIES and LAUREN KING, ABC News

This is Day 23 of the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

All times Eastern:

Feb 11, 11:12 am

Biden says ‘some minds may have been changed’ on impeachment

At the top of a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators, Harris and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on infrastructure, Biden said “my guess is some minds may have been changed” on impeachment after saying he saw the newly unveiled video evidence used at Wednesday’s Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Biden initially tried to avoid directly answering if he watched any of the new videos, saying he’s focused on seeing through some of his policy priorities, but then admitted he “didn’t watch any of the hearing live” but got up to speed through news coverage.

“I think the Senate has a very important job to complete and I think — my guess is — that some minds may have been changed, but I don’t know,” he said.

Biden’s remarks on impeachment Thursday are the most he’s publicly weighed in on the trial after his administration has repeatedly tried to avoid all questions on the matter and stay focused on seeing through a COVID-19 relief bill.

Feb 11, 10:24 am

Biden focuses on infrastructure during Day Three of impeachment trial

Before the impeachment trial starts at noon, a bipartisan group of senators is meeting at the White House to discuss infrastructure.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is quarantining due to COVID-19 exposure on his staff, will join virtually.

At 3:45 p.m. the president visits the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the National Institutes of Health, and at 4:30 p.m. he delivers remarks to NIH staff.

