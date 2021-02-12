Biden's first 100 days live updates: First lady installs Valentine's Day messages outside White House

Official White House Photo by Adam SchultzBy LIBBY CATHEY, EMILY SHAPIRO, TIA HUMPHRIES, LAUREN KING and MORGAN WINSOR, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — This is Day 24 of the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Here is how events are unfolding Friday. All times Eastern:

Feb 12, 9:06 am

First lady installs giant Valentine’s Day messages outside White House

First lady Jill Biden had giant Valentine’s Day messages installed on the north lawn of the White House.

The large heart-shaped messages featured words like “unity,” “kindness” and “healing.”

“Overnight, the First Lady’s surprise Valentine messages to the country were installed on the north lawn for the weekend, hearkening back to the days of sharing candy hearts between friends and family,” the Office of the First Lady said in a statement Friday morning. “As you may know, the First Lady is known for her sense of humor, love of surprises, and celebrating traditions, especially with her family. Valentine’s Day has always been one of her favorite holidays. Sending messages of healing, unity, hope and compassion, this is her Valentine to the country.”

The first lady appeared outside with the president, along with their dogs Champ and Major, to view the installation and speak with reporters.

“We hope this lifted your spirits,” Jill Biden said, with a mug of coffee in hand.

When asked about his message to Americans who may be feeling down or discouraged amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 475,000 people in the United States, the president said to “stay strong” and referenced his own experience with losing loved ones.

“There is hope,” Biden said. “You just have to stay strong. A lot of people have gone through unbearable suffering. They’ve lost their families, lost their children, lost their husbands, wives, moms, dads, and it’s almost unbearable. The only thing I can say to them is that they’re still in your heart.”

“They really are,” he added. “I can tell you from experience, they’re in your heart.”

