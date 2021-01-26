Biden's first 100 days live updates: Senators to be sworn in for Trump impeachment trial

Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty ImagesBy LIBBY CATHEY, JACK ARNHOLZ and LAUREN KING, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — This is the seventh day of the administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Here is how events are unfolding. All times Eastern:

Jan 26, 9:25 am

Senate considers Biden’s Cabinet as Trump’s impeachment trial looms

House impeachment managers on Monday delivered an article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate, queuing up an unprecedented second trial and the first ever for a former president in the chamber.

The managers silently walked the article across the Capitol in the evening — from the House to the Senate — where senators, only three Republicans, awaited their arrival before lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin, D-Md., read it aloud.

The Senate will reconvene on Tuesday for senators to be sworn in as jurors and the “issuance of summons” to Trump, although his trial is not expected to start until Feb. 9 — an agreement made by Senate leaders to give Trump’s defense team time to prepare and the Senate the opportunity to confirm more of Biden’s Cabinet picks.

In order to convict Trump by a two-thirds majority, at least 17 Republican senators would need to join all 50 Democratic senators — a long-shot since several Republicans have aired grievances with the impeachment process but not with the actions of the former president. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is already expected to object to the proceedings.

Dividing its time, the Senate voted on Monday to confirm of Biden’s Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen — placing the first woman to lead the department. Yellen is Biden’s third Cabinet pick to be confirmed — as the administration continues to lag behind others in confirmations — and will receive a ceremonial swearing-in at the White House from the nation’s first female vice president Tuesday.

The Senate is expected to vote on Anthony Blinken to lead the State Department Tuesday and Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas to lead the Homeland Security Department, as well as consider the nomination of Rhode Island Gov. Gina Marie Raimondo as Biden’s commerce secretary.

Biden makes afternoon remarks outlining his racial equity agenda and signs more executive actions in the afternoon. He has already taken 33 executive actions — executive orders, proclamations and more — and 23 of them have aimed to reverse, roll back or just generally undo the Trump agenda, in areas ranging from climate change and COVID-19 to allowing transgender people to openly service in the military.

Domestic Policy Adviser Susan Rice will appear with White House press secretary Jen Psaki at her daily press briefing at 12:30 p.m.

