Biden’s speech to joint session of Congress: Live updates

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden is set to lay out his policy agenda and provide an update to the nation in his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night.

Biden gave a preview of his speech to ABC News’ David Muir and other network television anchors at the White House Wednesday afternoon, telling Muir that a lot of his focus in office has been on “making my case directly to the American people,” and reflecting on how much of his first 100 days were spent working to “ease the pain” of the pandemic.

Television coverage will air on ABC network nationally at 9 p.m. ET, and ABC News Live will stream coverage beginning with a two-hour special episode of “ABC News Prime” at 7 p.m. ET.

Apr 28, 3:56 pm

Biden to deliver address amid heightened security at Capitol

Security on Capitol Hill is tight in anticipation of Biden’s joint address, especially following the violent assault on the Capitol Jan. 6 and the driver who struck and killed a U.S. Capitol Police officer before ramming a barricade outside the Capitol less than a month ago. High fencing remains in place and National Guard troops are on standby.

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman in February warned of threats to disrupt Biden’s speech during a House committee hearing, but officials have not disclosed any specific warnings or details since then. The U.S.Secret Service is coordinating security among multiple law enforcement agencies with the address designated a National Special Security Event.

Apr 28, 3:30 pm

Biden to urge Congress to act on immigration, gun reform legislation

Biden tonight will call on lawmakers to pass key elements of his policy agenda, including an immigration reform bill he sent to Congress earlier this year and three gun reform bills that have passed the House, according to White House officials.

Biden’s immigration reform bill includes a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants. He’ll also urge lawmakers to bring relief to undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, holders of “Temporary Protected Status” and farmworkers. Biden will urge Congress to pass three bills already passed by the House that strengthen background checks, ban assault weapons and ban high capacity magazines, according to a different White House official.

However, Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, the Democrat who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, has already thrown cold water on the notion of passing the immigration reform bill this year, although other immigration issues have some hope of moving through the evenly-split Senate. Moderate Democrat and key Senate vote, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has opposed the gun reform bills, leaving little hope for a passage.

Apr 28, 3:16 pm

Biden says he’s looked to ‘ease the pain’ in his 1st 100 days

Ahead of his speech, Biden met with network television anchors, including ABC News World News Tonight Anchor David Muir at the White House Wednesday afternoon. He told the anchors how he decided to “proceed on all issues” that faced him when he took office.

“First one: ease the pain, save lives, put people in a position where they have reason to believe that they could actually get back and earn a living and provide for their families,” Biden said. “That’s how I looked at the first 100 days.”

Apr 28, 3:07 pm

Biden reflects on ‘certain things worth losing over’ ahead of address

Ahead of his address to a joint session of Congress Wednesday night, Biden detailed his long view of democracy and unity to a small group of network anchors at the White House.

“There are certain things that are worth losing over,” Biden told ABC News World News Tonight Anchor David Muir. “There are certain things that — and I really mean it — certain things worth losing over, particularly at this moment. Because if we go four more years like we had in the last four, I really, honest to God, believe we’re in real jeopardy as a nation.”

The president’s comments come as he is under pressure from forces in his own party who want move as quickly to advance a progressive agenda, including making changes to the filibuster and Supreme Court. Despite those forces, Biden is looking at a much bigger picture: the health of a democracy and our two-party system more than just his own legacy.

