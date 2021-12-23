Bidens welcome new first pup to White House

Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The president has a new puppy at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue — just in time for Christmas.

The Biden family has welcomed a new German Shepherd, “Commander,” the president announced in a tweet on Monday.

“Welcome to the White House, Commander,” Biden tweeted.

Welcome to the White House, Commander. pic.twitter.com/SUudQnPv29

— President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021

Commander, a purebred German Shepherd, was gifted to Biden by his brother James and his sister-in-law for his birthday, and will also be joined by the long-awaited Biden family cat in January.

Biden later tweeted a 15-second video showing him meeting the new arrival on the White House lawn.

“Hey, pal. How you doing? How are you?” Biden said to his enthusiastic new friend.

The video also features Biden throwing a ball to Commander on the lawn, walking into the White House holding the new puppy on a leash alongside first lady Jill Biden, and the president giving a treat to their new pet in front of a festive fireplace mantel.

As the Bidens welcomed Commander to the White House on Monday, they also announced that their other German Shepherd, Major, the first shelter dog to live in the White House, would be leaving 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to live with family friends following a handful of biting incidents involving White House staff this year.

“After consulting with dog trainers, animal behaviorists and veterinarians, the First Family has decided to follow the experts’ collective recommendation that it would be safest for Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends,” the first lady’s press secretary Michael LaRosa said in a statement.

“This is not in reaction to any new or specific incident, but rather a decision reached after several months of deliberation as a family and discussions with experts,” he added.

The family’s other longtime German Shepherd, Champ, whom Biden said considered himself a member of the Secret Service, died in June at 13 years old.

The first lady teased in an April interview with NBC’s Today program that a female cat was “waiting in the wings.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.