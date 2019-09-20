Bill de Blasio ends 2020 presidential campaign

adamkaz/iStock(NEW YORK) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday morning that he is ending his 2020 presidential campaign.

“Getting out there, being able to hear people’s concerns, address them with new ideas has been an extraordinary experience,” he told MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “But I have to tell you, at the same time I feel like I’ve contributed all I can to this primary election and it’s clearly not my time. So I’m gonna end my presidential campaign, continue my work as mayor of New York City, and I’m gonna keep speaking up for working people.”

The mayor launched his campaign for the Democratic nomination in mid-May, saying, “Every New Yorker knows we know [President Donald Trump’s] tricks, we know his playbook. I know how to take him on.”

De Blasio had failed to qualify for the third round of Democratic primary debates, hosted by ABC News earlier this month, meaning that he failed to reach 2 percent or more in at least four national polls or early voting state polls and to receive donations from at least 130,000 unique donors by Aug. 28.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

