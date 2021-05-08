ImageCatcher News Service/Corbis via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Bo, the Obama family dog, has died, according to the former president.

The black and white Portuguese water dog, who joined the first family in the White House in April 2009, was the last presidential pet before President Joe Biden’s dogs, Major and Champ, joined the White House earlier this year.

Barack Obama memorialized the pooch on Twitter, writing, “Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion. For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between.”

Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion. For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between. pic.twitter.com/qKMNojiu9V

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 8, 2021

He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/CHweCxwJ7a

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 8, 2021

He shared a few photos of Bo, including one of Barack running down the hallway at the White House.

Bo, chosen for his hypoallergenic fur, was a gift from late Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy.

The dog was about 6 months old in April 2009, according to reports at the time, meaning he was about 12 at the time of his death.

On election night in 2008, Barack Obama revealed he had promised daughters Malia and Sasha a dog if he was elected to the White House.

“Sasha and Malia, I love you both more than you can imagine,” he said. “And you have earned the new puppy that’s coming with us to the new White House.”

The Obamas added a second Portuguese water dog, Sunny, to the family in April 2013.

