Capitol rioter seen carrying off Nancy Pelosi’s lectern in viral image arrested

Win McNamee/Getty ImagesBY: IVAN PEREIRA, ABC NEWS

(WASHINGTON) — Florida authorities say they’ve arrested one of the alleged Capitol rioters Friday night who was seen in a viral photograph carrying Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern through the halls.

Adam Johnson, 36, of Parrish, Florida, is being held in Pinellas County Jail and pending charges after federal marshals picked him up, according to arrest records.

Johnson is allegedly the man in the photo taken during Wednesday’s raid of the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump‘s supporters where he is waving to the camera while holding the lectern in his right arm, according to investigators. Johnson, who was clean shaven in his mugshot, appeared in the photo with a beard and a wool hat with “Trump” written on the top.

No attorney information for Johnson was immediately available. The status of the lectern is not immediately known.

Photos from his now-deleted social media page showed him inside the Capitol.

