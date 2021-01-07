Chao becomes first Trump Cabinet member to resign because of Capitol storming

Official White House Photo by Evan WalkerBy ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Thursday became the first Trump Cabinet member to resign because of Wednesday’s storming of the Capitol.

In a tweet to agency staff, she said she was “deeply troubled” by what she called an “entirely avoidable event as supporters of the President stormed the Capitol Building after a rally he addressed,” adding that it was something “I simply cannot set aside.”

Chao is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who has been sharply critical of the president.



This is developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.