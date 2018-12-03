Congress to push back government shutdown after Bush's death

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Congress is expected to delay government funding negotiations this week following the death of former President George H.W. Bush, potentially putting off discussion of border wall funding and a partial government shutdown by two weeks, after the former president’s funeral, according to congressional aides.

President Trump, returning from Argentina this weekend, said he would likely support a two week funding extension, known as a continuing resolution, ahead of the Dec. 7 deadline, in light of Bush’s death. The measure would keep the relevant agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, funded at current levels for the duration of the resolution.

“If they come, which they have, to talk about an extension because of President Bush’s passing, I would absolutely consider it and probably give it,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

Trump had planned a Tuesday sit-down at the White House with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to discuss government funding, but that meeting has been postponed in light of the 41st president’s death, according to a senior Democratic aide.

Bush will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda from Monday to Wednesday. Vice President Mike Pence, Speaker Paul Ryan, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will all give remarks a ceremony after Bush’s arrival on Monday.

Trump has declared Wednesday a national day of mourning in Bush’s honor and ordered all federal departments and agencies to close on that day. He and First Lady Melania Trump will attend the state funeral for Bush at the National Cathedral on Wednesday.

The House has also canceled all votes for the week, according to the majority leader’s office.

