Coronavirus and the 2020 campaigns: Sanders assessing his campaign

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — As the deadly coronavirus pandemic continues to roil the 2020 election cycle, front-runners Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden and presumptive Republican nominee President Donald Trump have gone virtual in their campaigning.

Here’s how the day’s political news is unfolding Wednesday:

Sanders assessing his campaign

After a primary night in which Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders lost every state contest, his campaign manager issues a statement, saying he’ll be assessing his campaign.

“The next primary contest is at least three weeks away. Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign. In the immediate term, however, he is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable,” the statement reads.

