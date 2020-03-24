Coronavirus government response updates: US, Trump says, not built to be 'shut down'

rarrarorro/iStock

(WASHINGTON) — The novel coronavirus pandemic is spreading around the globe and in the United States, resulting in more than 41,700 cases domestically and more than 500 deaths.

The federal government has been rolling out its response to the virus, its efforts to stem the tide as well as to stimulate the economy, which has taken a severe hit.

Here is how developments unfolded on Monday:

Trump: ‘This country wasn’t built to be shut down’

President Donald Trump opened the daily White House Monday briefing expanding on reports that he was considering loosening coronavirus guidelines amid growing economic fallout.

“Our country wasn’t built to be shut down,” he said emphatically.

“We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself. We’re not going to let the cure be worse than the problem. At the end of the 15-day period, we’ll make a decision as to which way we want to go,” he said, referring to the eventual “opening of our country.”

“This was a medical problem, we’re not going to let it turn it into a long-term financial problem,” Trump declared. “We’re just not going to let it happen.”

He didn’t offer an exact timeline but said it will be a “lot sooner than three or four months that somebody was suggesting.”

“If it were up to the doctors, they may say, let’s keep it shut down. Let’s shut down the entire world because again you’re up to 150 countries,” Trump said, asked whether any doctors on the task force agreed with his suggestion that social distancing guidelines will pay off in weeks not months.

“So, let’s shut down the entire world and when we shut it down, that’d be wonderful, and let’s keep it shut for a couple of years. We can’t do that,” Trump said.

Comparing hot spots in some states to states with fewer reported cases of COVID-19, Trump said, “We will be quarantining many people in these areas. There are other areas that just aren’t affected or they are affected very little.”

On the Senate stimulus package, Trump said Republicans and Democrats “have no choice” but to reach a deal.

“Now, Congress must demonstrate the same bipartisanship again and join together to pass the Senate bill as written and avoid playing any more partisan games. They have to get together and just stop with the partisan politics. And I think that’s happening,” Trump said.

“I got a call a little while ago. I guess they’re getting closer. Should go quickly. And must go quickly. It’s not really a choice. Don’t have a choice. They have to make a deal,” he said.

As Trump announced that New York would begin clinical trials on a drug he has touted as a possible treatment for the new coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, was noticeably absent from the briefing.

Fauci has been clear that there is no evidence yet that the drug Trump has touted can treat coronavirus, as no drugs have been approved yet to treat the disease and the evidence, at this stage, is all anecdotal, Fauci said on Friday during a White House briefing.

The drug, chloroquine, or hydroxychloroquine, has been approved to treat and prevent malaria since 1944. Trump said it would be paired with a commonly used antibiotic.

“I’m pleased to report that clinical trials in New York will begin existing — for existing drugs that may prove effective against the virus. At my direction, the federal government is working to help obtain large quantities of chloroquine,” Trump said.

“We’re studying it very closely. Watching it very closely,” Trump said.

The government is also monitoring other drugs as possible treatments, Trump said, but he said chloroquine “would be a gift from God” if that worked.

“You probably saw a couple articles today came out where a gentleman they thought he was not going to make it,” Trump said, referring to a New York Post article he tweeted out earlier Monday as he touted the effectiveness of drugs not approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat COVID-19.

“He said goodbye to his family. They had given him the drug just a little while before, but he thought it was over. His family thought he was going to die. And a number of hours later, he woke up, felt good, then he woke up again and he felt really good,” the president said.

Asked about the apparent contradiction between the nation’s rising death toll and his saying there’s a need to open businesses back up amid economic fallout, Trump insisted, “We can do two things at one time.”

“Our country’s learned a lot. We’ve learned about social distancing. We’ve learned about the hands. We’ve learned about staying away, at least during the time that this is even a little bit around. This disease or — or whatever you want to call it. Many different names. You can call it many different names. But the virus, while it’s around,” he said.

“Parts of our country are very lightly affected,” Trump continued, downplaying the disease’s toll on the Midwest. “You look at Nebraska. You look at Idaho. You look at Iowa … And that are not affected to the same extent or, frankly, not even nearly to the extent of New York.”