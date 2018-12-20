Defense Secretary James Mattis retiring in February, President Trump tweets

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Defense Secretary James Mattis will retire in February, according to a series of tweets from President Donald Trump.

“General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years. During Jim’s tenure, tremendous progress has been made, especially with respect to the purchase of new fighting….

“….equipment. General Mattis was a great help to me in getting allies and other countries to pay their share of military obligations. A new Secretary of Defense will be named shortly. I greatly thank Jim for his service!”

