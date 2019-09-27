Democrats issue subpoena for Pompeo's Ukraine documents

Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)(WASHINGTON) — Democrats on Friday issued a subpoena to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over documents he may have linked to Ukraine.

Rep. Eliot L. Engel, chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, said in a statement they had sent a letter Pompeo asking for documents “including many he has refused to produce for weeks.”

The committees, according to the joint statement, are investigating the extent to which President Donald Trump “jeopardized national security by pressing Ukraine to interfere with our 2020 election and by withholding security assistance provided by Congress to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression.”

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.