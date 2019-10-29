Democrats post text of impeachment resolution, showdown vote as soon as Thursday

Luka Banda/iStock(WASHINGTON) — House Democrats on Tuesday posted the text of an impeachment resolution Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set for a full House showdown vote on Thursday.

The text posted just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, “directing certain committees to continue their ongoing investigations as part of the existing House of Representatives inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its Constitutional power to impeach Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America, and for other purposes.”

But it’s unclear whether there are sufficient votes from Democrats to pass the resolution on their own.

“We have to consider whether or not it’s ready to go Thursday,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters at a briefing in his office Tuesday morning, adding he “hopes” it’s done because it would “facilitate the next steps” of the Democratic inquiry.

House Republicans say they will not cooperate with Democrats, arguing the process has been tainted by Democratic singular rule on the closed-door depositions to date.

Rep. Tom Cole, the senior Republican on the House Rules Committee where the resolution is expected to face a hearing as soon as Wednesday, said Republicans are in a wait and see mode, stressing they’ve been party to no discussions or negotiations.

Hoyer and Pelosi have also tried to argue that the potential vote is not on “impeachment” but rather a vote to transparently demonstrate the process by which the public elements of the inquiry would play out in the coming weeks.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise called the Democratic inquiry a “Soviet process,” and complained that 75 percent of lawmakers representing 230 million Americans haven’t been able to participate in the proceedings so far. He further expressed frustration that Republicans can’t call witnesses, and said the process is “not rooted in fairness.”

