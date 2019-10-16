Democrats say President Trump 'insulting' during White House meeting about Syria

OlegAlbinsky/iStock(WASHINGTON) — Democrats left a bipartisan meeting at the White House on Wednesday, after they say a meeting about the situation in Syria turned into a Presidential diatribe against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Following the meeting, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, Pelosi, and Sen. Steny Hoyer, D-Maryland, spoke to reporters. Schumer said that during the meeting President Trump “was insulting. Particularly to the Speaker.”

Pelosi added that she believes the president was “shaken” by a House vote to criticize his decision to withdraw troops from Syria. That vote passed the house 354-60.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, said it was “unbecoming” of Pelosi to leave the meeting.

“I do not believe, in that process, that you get up and walk away,” he said.

In May, President Trump reportedly walked out of a similar meeting with Congressional leadership.

