Deputy attorney general plans to leave Justice Department in mid-March: Official

Alex Wong/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has told colleagues he plans to leave the Justice Department in mid-March, according to a Justice Department official familiar with the matter.

Jeff Rosen, the current deputy at Transportation, is newly-confirmed Attorney General William Barr’s top pick to become deputy attorney general, according to the official.

An announcement officially nominating a new deputy attorney general could come as early as this week, the official said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.