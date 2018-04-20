DNC files federal lawsuit against Russia, Trump campaign and associates

ABC News(NEW YORK) — The Democratic National Committee filed a lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan against the Russian government, the Trump campaign, WikiLeaks and numerous others close to the president, alleging they were part of a broad attempt to undermine the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The lawsuit cites the hacking of DNC documents and records by the Russian government during the 2016 presidential campaign.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.



