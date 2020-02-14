DOJ will not seek charges against former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe

DNY59/iStock(WASHINGTON) — The Justice Department has informed former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe that it will not be seeking charges again him for allegedly lying to internal investigators several years ago.

McCabe was fired from the FBI on March 16, 2018, after the Justice Department’s inspector general concluded that McCabe misled investigators looking into how Justice Department and FBI officials handled matters associated with the 2016 presidential election.

McCabe filed a civil suit against the Department of Justice and the FBI in August, arguing his firing was unjust and politically motivated.

The suit, which also names Attorney General Bill Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray as defendants, claims that McCabe faced “unlawful retaliation for his refusal to pledge allegiance to a single man,” apparently a reference to President Donald Trump.

McCabe served briefly as the Bureau’s director after his predecessor, James Comey, was fired. McCabe has long defended his actions, insisting he did his best to relay accurate information to those investigators.



