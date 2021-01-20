Donald Trump leaves White House hours before Biden's inauguration

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty ImagesBy EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump, holding hands with Melania Trump, left the White House for the final time as commander-in-chief shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

“Greatest home in the world,” Trump said as he left the White House. “Amazing four years.”

Trump boarded Marine One to head to Joint Base Andrews for a farewell ceremony and speech hours before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Trump, who is not attending Biden’s inauguration, said in a farewell video Tuesday afternoon, “I stand before you truly proud of what we have achieved together.”

“Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning,” he said.

