Dr. Ben Carson latest Trump official to test positive for COVID-19

Official White House Photo by Tia DufourBy KATHERINE FAULDERS, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, tested positive for the coronavirus Monday morning after experiencing symptoms that prompted him to receive a test — becoming the latest member in Trump’s orbit to contract the virus.

“Secretary Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus,” his deputy chief of staff Coalter Baker told ABC News in a statement. “He is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery.”

Carson, a neurosurgeon and former 2016 primary opponent of Trump’s, received his test this morning at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. It was a short stay, and he is no longer at the hospital.

Carson was also at the White House for the election night party, an event also attended by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows — who also tested positive for COVID-19 last week — and roughly 400 other attendees, many without masks, inside the East Room.

A new wave of coronavirus infections appears to be hitting the Trump administration as the president struggles to come to grips with his apparent loss in the 2020 election after running on a platform downplaying the pandemic.

Before Carson, in addition to Meadows, at least five White House staffers tested have positive for COVID-19 last week along with one campaign staffer. One of those positive was Nick Trainor, the Trump campaign battleground states director.

It is unclear when Meadows and the aides tested positive or developed symptoms.

Carson joins a growing list of people inside the Trump administration who have had coronavirus, including the president.

Trump spent three days in Walter Reed last month while battling the virus and received several treatments, including receiving oxygen.

Others connected to the Trump administration who have previously tested positive include first lady Melania Trump, adviser Hope Hicks, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, White House senior adviser Stephen Miller and many others.

The coronavirus outbreak infected at least “34 White House staffers and other contacts” last month, according to an internal government memo.

