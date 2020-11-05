Election 2020: A look at the Trump campaign election lawsuits and where they stand

Marliyn Nieves/iStockBy MEREDITH DELISO, ABC News



(WASHINGTON) — With ballots still being counted and no winner yet projected in the presidential election, the Trump campaign has been filing lawsuits over ballot counts. The filings are in battleground states where the race is extremely close.

Here’s a quick look at where the legal action stands so far.



Pennsylvania

The Trump campaign and its legal team have pursued several legal actions in the state as election officials count hundreds of thousands of ballots.

The campaign filed a lawsuit Wednesday alleging that observers were not allowed to “meaningfully” watch the vote count in Philadelphia County. A Pennsylvania judge on Thursday granted the Trump campaign’s request to observe Philadelphia poll workers as they process the remaining mail-in ballots.

The city of Philadelphia promptly filed an appeal to the Pennsylvania state Supreme Court to overturn the decision.

Alleging that its poll watchers were not being allowed to properly observe the vote count, as previously granted, the Trump campaign filed a federal lawsuit Thursday evening intending to stop the Philadelphia vote count. A judge ultimately denied their request to stop the count.

The Trump campaign filed another lawsuit Wednesday in state court alleging that Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar illegally extended a deadline for mail-in voters to supply any missing ID requirements from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12. No hearings on that suit are scheduled at this time.

Also on Wednesday, the campaign’s legal team filed a motion to join a pending lawsuit brought by the Pennsylvania GOP seeking to challenge a three-day mail ballot deadline extension that the U.S. Supreme Court upheld late last month.

In response, Pennsylvania Democrats and Boockvar asked the Supreme Court to deny Trump’s request to formally join the case. In a filing Thursday evening, Boockvar argued that Trump has not provided any justification for being added at this stage.



Georgia



The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit along with the Georgia Republican Party Wednesday in Chatham County seeking to order the county to compile, store and account for all ballots received after the state’s deadline of 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Chatham County Judge James Bass dismissed the suit during a hearing Thursday morning, citing a lack of evidence that the ballots referenced in the petition were received after the deadline.



Michigan

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in Michigan state court asking that vote counting stop until courts can enforce rules that permit campaign observers to watch the ballots being opened and counted. The campaign alleged that poll watchers were being denied close-up access to observe vote counting at locations in Detroit.

A judge in Michigan said Thursday afternoon that she would deny the plea, largely on the basis that the counting there is already largely done. The judge is expected to issue her formal ruling Friday afternoon.

Arizona

The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee filed a motion Thursday to intervene in an Arizona lawsuit that raises issues with the use of Sharpies on ballots in Maricopa County and other regions of the state. The case was brought by a woman who claims that a voting machine failed to properly read her vote after she was provided a Sharpie to fill out her ballot at her polling place.

A judge ordered parties in the case to decide on a path forward and present it to her on Friday.



Nevada



On Thursday, the Trump campaign announced it planned to file a lawsuit in federal court in Clark County alleging mail-in ballot voter fraud. The lawsuit has yet to be filed.

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer, Cheyenne Haslett, Alex Hosenball, Kendall Karson, Adam Kelsey, Soo Rin Kim, Matthew Mosk, Allison Pecorin, Olivia Rubin, Benjamin Siegel and John Santucci contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.