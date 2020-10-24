Election 2020 live updates: Trump votes early in Florida

Official White House Photo by Tia DufourBY: LIBBY CATHEY AND EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) — With 10 days to go until Election Day, and President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden racing toward Nov. 3, voters have turned out in record numbers to cast their ballots early.

More than 54 million Americans have already voted in the 2020 election, reflecting an extraordinary level of participation and interest despite unprecedented barriers brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the final weeks of campaigning, the president has remained on defense as polls show him trailing nationally and in several battleground states key to his reelection hopes. He has three rallies across battleground states Saturday — in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Biden, maintaining a lead in national polls — his largest of the election, according to FiveThirtyEight’s average — has deployed his top surrogate, former President Barack Obama, to stump for him in Miami Saturday.

Polls indicate a huge pre-Election-Day edge for Biden and a sizable Trump advantage among those who plan to vote on Nov. 3. Trump has sowed doubt in the mail-in ballot process — and imminent election results — for months.

All 50 states plus Washington, D.C., have some form of early voting underway. Check out FiveThirtyEight’s guide to voting during the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Trump votes early in Florida

Oct 24, 11:27 am

Biden tests negative for COVID-19

Former Vice President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, marking his 14th negative test since the president announced he was diagnosed.

Oct 24, 10:42 am

President Trump voted early at the Palm Beach County Library in West Palm Beach, Florida, Saturday morning as his supporters lined the streets outside holding American flags and Trump signs.

Some Trump supporters were heard shouting, “Four more years!”

The president voted on a paper ballot. No one was in the room with him at the time.

After casting his ballot, Trump briefly spoke to reporters, calling it an “honor to be voting in this great area.”

Trump said his vote was “very secure.”

Asked who he voted for, the president said, “A guy named Trump.”

