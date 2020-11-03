Election 2020 preliminary exit poll results: Ohio favors Trump on economy

3dfoto/iStockBy MEREDITH DELISO, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Preliminary exit poll results are offering a look at demographic information about voters and their views on key issues in the 2020 election.

ABC News is providing key insights on national and state exit poll results throughout the night. Numbers are subject to change. Please refresh this page for updates.

8:35 p.m.: Ohio favors Trump on economy

In the battleground state of Ohio, more voters say they prefer Trump over Biden to handle the economy, 56% to 42%, preliminary exit poll results show.

Additionally, 54% say the economy is in good shape, according to preliminary results. This number dropped sharply from 2018, when it was 74%, but is an improvement over 2016, when it was 34%.

More voters also say they’re better off today than they were four years ago (44%), compared to those who say they’re worse off (19%), according to preliminary data.



8:20 p.m.: Florida more favorable of Trump than national, PA voters

In Florida, a key battleground state for President Trump, 54% of the state’s voters say they approve of how he is handling his job in preliminary exit poll results.

That’s seven points higher than his approval nationally (47%), and 6 points higher than in another closely watched battleground — Pennsylvania (48%) — according to preliminary results.



8:10 p.m.: Majority favors BLM, thinks racism is important problem

Most voters — 71% — call racism in the United States the most important or “one of many important problems,” according to preliminary exit poll results.

Voters in the preliminary results also expressed more favorable than unfavorable views of the Black Lives Matter movement, 58% to 36%.



8 p.m.: Voters less dissatisfied with government than in 2016

A majority of voters — 58% — in preliminary exit poll results say they are dissatisfied or angry with the way the federal government works. This number has slightly decreased since 2016, when it was 68% in the national exit poll.

Today, more Democrats (78%) are dissatisfied or angry with the government than Republicans (31%), according to preliminary data. In 2016, Republicans were more apt to be dissatisfied or angry, with 84%, compared to 49% of Democrats.



7:35 p.m.: Most favor containing virus over rebuilding economy

The pandemic is a recurring question in national exit polls, and preliminary results show that voters prioritize managing it — but don’t think the response is going well so far.

A majority — 52% — responded that it was more important to contain the coronavirus, while 42% said that rebuilding the economy was more important, even if that hurts efforts to control the virus, according to preliminary exit poll results. Former Vice President Joe Biden has advocated for the former, while President Donald Trump has urged states to reopen.

Overall views on the United States’ pandemic response are nearly split, with 51% saying it’s been going badly and 48% saying it’s been going well, according to preliminary results. Around 35% responded that they thought the United States’ efforts to control the pandemic were going “very badly,” while 18% said it was going “very well,” preliminary data shows.

Voters also spoke to mask-wearing, which has become politicized during the country’s response to the pandemic. Nearly one-third of respondents — 68% — in preliminary results said they consider wearing a mask more of a public health responsibility, compared with 30% who see it as more of a personal choice.



7 p.m.: More votes cast early versus on Election Day this year

As was anticipated based on this pandemic election, more people have voted early — including via mail-in ballots and in-person voting — than voted on Election Day itself, preliminary exit poll data shows.

This year saw early voting options expand in numerous states due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a record number of early votes have been cast.

In preliminary exit poll results, nearly two-thirds of voters — 64% — are estimated to have voted early, with a slightly higher percentage voting by mail (34%) over early in-person voting (30%). A minority — 36% — voted on Election Day itself, preliminary data shows.

The preliminary data reverses how people voted in 2016, when a majority — 59% — voted on Election Day and 42% voted early in-person or via absentee ballot, according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission.



6:15 p.m.: Economy the most important issue

Among five issues listed as most important, preliminary exit poll results found that 34% of voters said their top issue was the economy, in a year marked by a severe recession and record levels of unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After that, 21% said the most important issue was racial inequality, with 2020 seeing waves of protest nationwide following the death of George Floyd.

Another 18% put their top issue as the coronavirus pandemic itself. Crime/safety and health care policy rounded out the five issues, with 11% each.

