Election Day: This is what time polls close in your state

hermosawave/iStockBy JULIA JACOBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Voter turnout on Election Day is expected to be high despite a record number of early votes and an election plagued by a pandemic.

Long lines and crowded polling stations were expected in some locations, but the campaigns have asked voters to not become discouraged and plan accordingly.

Voters who are still in line when polls close are advised to stay in line for a chance to cast their ballot, according to election experts at the ACLU and Vote.org.



Here is what time polls close in each state (all times Eastern):



4 p.m.

Puerto RIco



6 p.m.

Kentucky

Indiana



7 p.m.

Florida

Georgia

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia



7:30 p.m.

North Carolina

Ohio

8 p.m.

Alabama

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Kansas

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas



8:30 p.m.

Arkansas



9 p.m.

Arizona

Colorado

Louisiana

Minnesota

Nebraska

New Mexico

New York

Wisconsin

Wyoming



10 p.m.

Idaho

Iowa

Montana

North Dakota

Utah



11 p.m.

Parts of Alaska

California

Oregon



12 a.m. Nov. 4

Parts of Alaska

Hawaii

