Elizabeth Warren campaign lays out strategy for primaries and beyond

ABC (NEW YORK) — The campaign manager for 2020 hopeful Elizabeth Warren, Roger Lau, outlined the campaign’s goals to secure nearly 2,000 delegates and win the nomination — as well as take back the Senate, expand the majority in the House and flip state legislatures across the country — in a memo to supporters Friday morning.

It’s the third such memo of the campaign. The first came in September and the second was in March. Though Friday’s memo is tied to the one-year anniversary of Warren’s campaign, it’s also an effort to rally the troops, set supporters’ sights on the future and exude confidence in their operation, despite the campaign’s dips in the polls and current struggle to be in control of their narrative.

“Our immediate goal is to secure the close to 2,000 delegates necessary to win the Democratic nomination,” Lau wrote. “For the last 13 months we have built and executed our plan to win. We expect this to be a long nomination fight and have built our campaign to sustain well past Super Tuesday and stay resilient no matter what breathless media narratives come when voting begins.”

According to Lau, the campaign will hit the goals outlined — which also includes defeating President Donald Trump in the Electoral College and the popular vote — with a combination of Warren’s face-to-face interactions with voters and a large ground operation.

Warren has traveled to 30 states and Puerto Rico, had around 100,000 one-on-one conversations with voters — a number based on how many photos she’s taken in her “selfie lines” after events — and the campaign has more than 1,000 staff in 31 states and D.C., according to Lau’s memo.

The campaign listed Super Tuesday states as a big part of hitting their delegate goal, marking it clearly with maps and pointing out that Super Tuesday states hold 34.1% of delegates.

Lau touted their work in those states, especially California and Virginia, where they’ve had staff on the ground since last fall. The memo repeatedly emphasized the campaign’s faith in grassroots organizing, which Lau said is 80% of their efforts in all Super Tuesday states.

As for the rest of the country, Lau said they plan to have staff on the ground in all 50 states by mid-April.

“From Alabama to Washington State, we have several hundred organizing staffers in states that vote between Super Tuesday and the first week in April. And by mid-April, we will have organizers on the ground in the remaining states, completing the full map,” Lau wrote. They also plan to expand into the five U.S. territories, including D.C. and Puerto Rico.

“As the primary moves towards the convention in July, we will be organizing in all 57 states and territories,” Lau wrote.

Lau also promised, however, that they will keep organizing in states after the primaries and caucuses — including in Iowa, a state most Democratic campaigns have spent nearly all of their time and money campaigning in ahead of the caucus but that went to Trump in 2016.

“This means that as we build our campaign to win delegates in every state and territory to secure the Democratic nomination, we’re doing it with an eye towards sustaining it through the general election. For instance, after the very first contest, we will keep staff on the ground and offices open in Iowa,” Lau said.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.