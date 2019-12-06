Elizabeth Warren campaign to hold star-studded fundraiser in Los Angeles

3dfoto/iStock(LOS ANGELES) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is set to host her first campaign fundraiser in the Los Angeles area Saturday. And while Warren won’t be there — she’ll be stumping in New Hampshire — the event is shaping up to have as many stars as a Hollywood movie premiere.

The gathering promises to be replete with celebrity faces — and a life-size cardboard cutout of Warren.

The fundraiser invite obtained by ABC News boasts “lots of co-hosts from the entertainment community, a life-size cutout of Elizabeth, pastrami and burritos and — debuting at this event — a video station where you can opt to tell the campaign why you love Elizabeth and what issues attracted you to the campaign.” The letter is signed by Warren’s finance co-chair, Shanti Fry.

It’s not uncommon for campaigns to host fundraising events in the candidate’s absence, but what distinguishes this event is the star-studded guest list. Among those expected to be in attendance are actor-comedians Jon and Ike Barinholtz, TV writer-producer Marti Noxon, writer and Crooked Media cohost Kara Brown, actress Elizabeth Banks, actor Ben Feldman, comedian Travon Free, author Jenny Han, director Alexandra Kondracke, film producer Franklin Leonard, playwright Janine Nabers, writer Christopher Noxon, actress Busy Philipps, actress Angela Robinson and actor-comedian Adam Scott.

Warren is not the first candidate to employ star power in her bid for the White House. Other Oval Office hopefuls this cycle — and cycles before — have been fêted and vetted by Hollywood elites whose financial support and red carpet clout offer the kind of boost a competitive candidate might welcome.

During his 2008 and 2012 campaigns, President Barack Obama netted high-profile support from a number of celebrities, like Jay-Z and his megastar wife, Beyoncé. Both were vocal Obama supporters and held a series of celebrity-hosted fundraisers for the president’s reelection campaign.

Sen. Bernie Sanders has played off celebrity endorsements more than anyone so far, including shout outs from Cardi B, Ariana Grande and Mark Ruffalo.

Warren has sworn off big-dollar fundraisers in both the primary and the general election, emphasizing no special access for wealthy donors — and she leans heavily on a grassroots rallying cry. She’s hold Saturday’s event in absentia, leaving her plausible deniability for any pay-for-play face time with donors.

The event comes with the L.A. scene a little less split now that California Sen. Kamala Harris has exited the 2020 race. Before Harris’ departure, Banks, who recently wrote, directed and starred in a new Charlie’s Angels remake, donated the maximum amount to her campaign at least twice.

But many big Hollywood donors have not yet settled on a candidate.

Several entertainment executives have told ABC News they are keeping their options open because few want to be on the outs with the eventual nominee’s inner circle.

ABC News has reached out to the Warren campaign for comment on the event.

