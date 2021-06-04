Facebook suspension of Trump to last 2 years

luchezar/iStock

(NEW YORK) — Facebook announced Friday its suspension of Donald Trump’s account from the platform will hold for two years from the initial suspension on Jan. 7.

“Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols,” Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs for Facebook, said in a statement published Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

