FBI interviews former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and his deputy about Mar-a-Lago documents
(WASHINGTON) — Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and former deputy White House counsel Pat Philbin have been interviewed by the FBI regarding documents that were stored at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.
The two are the latest former White House officials and members of Trump’s current staff to be interviewed by the FBI.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
