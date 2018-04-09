FBI raids office of Michael Cohen, Trump's personal lawyer

Mark Wilson/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — The Manhattan offices of Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney, were raided today by federal agents.

Cohen’s attorney, Stephen Ryan, released a statement confirming the raid and calling it “inappropriate and unnecessary.”

“Today the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York executed a series of search warrants and seized the privileged communications between my client, Michael Cohen, and his clients,” Ryan said in the statement. “I have been advised by federal prosecutors that the New York action is, in part, a referral by the Office of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller.”

He continued, “The decision by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York to conduct their investigation using search warrants is completely inappropriate and unnecessary. It resulted in the unnecessary seizure of protected attorney-client communications between a lawyer and his clients. These government tactics are also wrong because Mr. Cohen has cooperated completely with all government entities, including providing thousands of non-privileged documents to the Congress and sitting for depositions under oath.”

The specific nature of the warrants was not disclosed.

Cohen came under scrutiny after admitting that he made a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election. Daniels said she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.

Cohen has said that he paid the $130,000 out of own his pocket and that neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign were involved in the transaction. Cohen said he was not reimbursed for the payment.

