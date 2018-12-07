Feds recommend 'substantial term of imprisonment' for Michael Cohen, Trump's former fixer and attorney

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Federal prosecutors in New York are suggesting that Michael Cohen, the president’s longtime personal attorney and fixer, serve a “substantial term of imprisonment” for crimes he pleaded guilty to in August, including campaign finance violations, according to documents filed Friday afternoon.

Cohen pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges of campaign finance violations in addition to tax evasion and false statements to a bank related to his personal business dealings. Those charges were brought by federal prosecutors in New York’s Southern District.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.

